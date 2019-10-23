NWA warns about hazardous driving conditions in section of Portland

The National Works Agency (NWA) is advising motorists to exercise extreme caution on the road between Port Antonio and Orange Bay in Portland.

The NWA says aggregate that have fallen off trucks, in addition to the roadway being wet from rain, has created hazardous driving conditions.

The agency’s Manager of Communications and Customer Services Stephen Shaw says that the section of roadway in question is particularly dangerous as it has numerous corners.

He is also reminding operators of large vehicles transporting aggregate material that loads should be secured and that the trucks should not be overweight.

Shaw further stated that overladen trucks damage the roadway and pose a risk to others.

