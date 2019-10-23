Section of Eastwood Park Rd in vicinity of Justice Ministry closed

The police are advising the public that a section of the Eastwood Park Road in St Andrew in the vicinity of the Ministry of Justice is closed to vehicular traffic heading from Half Way Tree towards Dunrobin Avenue.

They say the closure is a result of roadworks in the area.

Motorists are being advised to use alternative routes.

