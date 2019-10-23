St Ann honours six on Heroes Day

Six persons were honoured on Monday at the St Ann Municipal Corporation’s National Heroes Day Civic Ceremony held at Lawrence Park in St Ann’s Bay.

They were given plaques and citations for their service.

The honourees were Buel Gloria Clarke, for more than 40 years’ service in education; Angella Campbell-Treasure, a three-decade stalwart in education; the Rev Nybell Carlton Mullings, for contributing 54 years to religion; Atadian Laing, for bravery; Lyndsay Isaacs, for community service; and Paul Issa in the area of philanthropy.

Clarke, a graduate of Shortwood Teachers’ College and Western Carolina University, has taught at several schools at the primary and all-age level, including at Aenon Town, Madras, Alsva, Newcastle, Lambs River, and Aboukir, where she spent most of her teaching career.

Campbell-Treasure is principal of Bamboo Primary School, a post she has occupied for the past nine years. Prior to her appointment, Campbell-Treasure taught at Denham Town High, White Marl Primary, and Seaview Gardens Primary.

She was a finalist in the 2016 LASCO Principal of the Year competition and was awarded by Carlong Publishers in 2017 for her contribution to education.

Isaacs and Issa are tourism stalwarts who were recognised for contributions outside of the hospitality industry.

Isaacs, a regional public-relations manager for Sandals Resorts Ocho Rios, was described as a “volunteer extraordinaire” and recognised for her many years of community service in St Ann, which involve spearheading several social-assistance projects.

Issa, chairman of Issa Trust Foundation and deputy chairman of Couples Resorts, was honoured for his philanthropic work with the foundation. The Issa Trust Foundation has made several valuable contributions to the St Ann’s Bay Regional Hospital. The trust has staged two fundraising concerts for the facility.

Youth mayor for 2018, York Castle student Bobby Francis, who was tasked with delivering the charge to the awardees, challenged them “to understand that it is important for us as young persons to be able to recognise persons who would have been on a journey of heroism”.

“The truth is, everyone has the potential of heroism within them, and many of us, like our awardees here today, are already on their hero’s journey,” Francis said.