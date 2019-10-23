Three men to appear before Gun Court

Three men are scheduled to appear before the Gun Court on Tuesday, October 29 to answer to charges stemming from breaches of the Larceny and Firearms Acts.

The accused are 64-year-old Dudley Watt, otherwise called ‘Two Grand’, of Duff Street in Rose Town, Kingston 13; 33-year-old Oniel Walker, otherwise called ‘Blacks’, of Lower York Street, Kingston 16; and 48-year-old Dwayne Carter, otherwise called ‘Ricky’, a chef of Donmair Close, Kingston 19

The Central Police are that about 6:55 p.m. on Sunday, October 13, a man was walking along King Street in Kingston when on reaching the intersection of Water Lane, he was pounced upon by two men, one armed with a firearm.

He was reportedly robbed of his personal items.

Subsequent investigations led to Watt and Walker being arrested and charged with robbery with aggravation and illegal possession of firearm and Ammunition.

Meanwhile, Carter was arrested by the Constant Spring Police about 10:30 p.m., on Monday, October 21 when he was seen standing along the roadway in his community acting in a manner that aroused the suspicions of lawmen.

The police say he was accosted, searched and one HK VP9 9 mm pistol along with a magazine containing fourteen 9mm rounds of ammunition taken from the front of his waistband.

A further check of his premises revealed one magazine, one magazine holder and thirteen 9mm cartridges, according to the police.

He was escorted to the police station where he was subsequently charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

