The police are reporting that the section of the Bog Walk Gorge that was closed this morning has been reopened.

The road in the vicinity of Kent Village was rendered impassable due to an overturned truck in the area.

The roadway has since been cleared.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.