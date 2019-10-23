US$1.2 million contract awarded to buy voter ID cards

The government is to spend US$1,264,000 to buy secure preprinted identification cards for the Electoral Office of Jamaica.

Cabinet approved the award of the contract to De La Rue International Limited.

It was explained that the contract will entail the design of an identification card that is modern and attractive and captures the vibrant Jamaican culture and spirit while incorporating advanced security features for a secure credential.

Meanwhile, cabinet has also awarded a contract in the sum of £519,784.00 to De La Rue, by Tax Administration of Jamaica, for the procurement of motor vehicle stickers, registration certificates, title certificates, and teslins and laminates used to produce driver’s licence cards.

The contract covers a period of one year, running from 2019 to 2020.

De La Rue is a major global supplier of motor vehicle and driver’s licence consumables and the Government has been procuring these items from the entity since 2011.

