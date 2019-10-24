Corporate Hands | NCB Foundation contributes to school repairs

Charmaine Daniels (left), parent-teacher association president at Convent of Mercy Academy (‘Alpha’), looks on as Adrienne McPherson (student), and Jamilia Crooks-Brown, NCB Foundation programmes administrator, cut the ribbon at the newly refurbished restroom door at the Alpha Girls’ School. NCB Foundation’s gift of $250,000.00 went towards improvement of the facility’s first-form restroom.
Charmaine Daniels, parent-teacher association president at Convent of Mercy Academy (‘Alpha’), Adrienne McPherson, student, Tomar Noble, student, and Jamilia Crooks-Brown, NCB Foundation programmes administrator, were among the first to step inside the newly refurbished first-form restroom at the Alpha Girls’ School.