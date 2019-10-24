Designated cabbie denies being behind wheel of taxi in Half-Way Tree crash

George Malcolm, the driver assigned to the taxi which ploughed into two pedestrians in Half-Way Tree, St Andrew on Wednesday afternoon has surrendered to the police.

But according to the acting head of the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch, Senior Superintendent Gary McKenzie, Malcolm has told investigators that he was not behind the wheel when the vehicle crashed.

Speaking on Nationwide Radio, McKenzie said the police are now trying to locate Chad Ingram of a Central Village, St Catherine address whom Malcolm said was driving the taxi when it veered off onto the sidewalk of Eastwood Park Road and slammed into a male and a female pedestrian.

Both victims remain hospitalised with varying injuries.

The male appears more seriously injured with a fractured hip and injuries to his legs and head.

The woman sustained bruises.

McKenzie said investigators cannot yet determine who was driving the taxi at the time of the crash and is appealing to the makers of videos of the incident to come forward to the police.

In the meantime, the senior cop says based on initial investigations, Ingram does not have license to operate a taxi.

He also said Ingram currently has 79 outstanding traffic tickets.

McKenzie could not immediately say whether Malcolm had any outstanding tickets.

However, he said a few months ago, Malcolm was prosecuted for dangerous driving and in court, he pleaded guilty to the lesser offence of careless driving.

“He has always been the subject of tickets by the police,” McKenzie said of Malcolm.

