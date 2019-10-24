Fred Smith’s phenomenal contribution to Jamaica’s tourism

Fred Smith’s contribution to the growth and development of Jamaica’s tourism sector has been nothing short of phenomenal.

And so, to the hospitality sector, it would come as no surprise that his national honour, the Order of Distinction, is cited as being ‘For outstanding contribution to Tourism, Entrepreneurship and Community Development’.

Smith, who is owner of Tropical Tours and a director of the Jamaica Tourist Board, is the consummate vanguard of Jamaica’s tourism. He has selflessly used every single opportunity to actively promote Jamaica as the destination of destinations, at trade shows and other events across the US, Europe and the Caribbean.

“I would have been, over the last 35 years, involved with various charter programmes where you travel all over the world and encourage people to come to Jamaica. Whether or not they book with Tropical, that’s not important; it’s Jamaica that is seen as a destination and that’s really what matters,” he said.

It may not be much heralded, but Smith has, behind the scenes, quietly aided in the facilitation of multibillion-dollar foreign direct investments in Jamaica.

His contributions include a collaboration with the late Hugh Maitland Walker for the anchoring of Air Tours in 1983, to get charter flights out of England to Jamaica, and the opening of the Texas Charter tourist market along with compatriots Godfrey Dyer and Bettey Walters of Funtastic Tours of Dallas, in 1984.

He also served as a guide and adviser to Don Pinero, owner of Bahia Principe Hotel, in his quest to acquire property to construct his St Ann hotel.

Human resource development has always been a passion of his, evident in his sponsoring of a mentorship programme for tourism workers to assist students and entry-level workers in obtaining the requisite work experience in the industry. Unsurprisingly, his company, Tropical Tours, has been seven-time winner of the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Associatio transportation company awards, the last time being in 2015.

The philanthropist has big dreams for Jamaica’s tourism, which he envisions growing to 10 million visitors annually, spurred by the addition of more hotel rooms.

“We just need to open up all markets. If you are to go to New York, which is the west coast, and you speak of Jamaica, everybody knows about Jamaica, but we have many other states in America that we have not touched in a significant way. Beyond those borders we have Latin America; we have Brazil; we have Argentina; we have Chile; we have Colombia, and if you look at the GDP in those countries and their earning power, they have enough money to have a vacation in Jamaica,” he said.

“So, we need to put more work into opening up the entire world and put Jamaica in a position where the world sees us as the place to play. As it stands today, we are in need of a good portion of modern hotel rooms in all categories to help drive that position that in 2030, we can move to 10 million people and would have eliminated all other issues in terms of employment and social position,” he said.