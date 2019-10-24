GeoTech Vision, e-Learning Jamaica in dispute over Tablets in Schools Project

Officials at of information technology company GeoTech Vision are livid as it stands to lose some $30 million dollars as a result of the state-owned e-Learning Jamaica Company Limited terminating its contract to supply devices under the Tablets in Schools Project.

The contract valued at US$16 million was awarded to GeoTech Vision last October.

Keith Smith, Chief Executive Officer of e-Learning Jamaica, indicated Tuesday that the contract was pulled over quality issues, adding that the devices did not meet the required standards.

A notice of termination was reportedly issued to the company on September 16.

GeoTech Vision has rejected the termination as well as dismissed claims about the quality of its devices.

“We stand by the quality of our tablets. The fact is that e-learning Jamaica requested 1,000 tablets to be delivered in July 2019. GeoTech Vision has had the tablets in our warehouse since July and has asked e-Learning where the tablets are to be delivered with no response,” said the company’s ITC Project Manager Stephen Wedderburn at a press conference held at in Kingston on Wednesday.

The company is adamant that it has a legally binding contract and is holding the government to the agreement.

“As far as we are concerned the contract still stands,” Wedderburn told The Gleaner.

“While we respect the need for the parties to be comfortable in any business dealing, to try and falsify and minimise the quality of our tablets is inappropriate and undermines the contribution of our local business,” he added.

At the press conference, a teacher at Alpha Infant School, Sabrina Raymond-Hunter, spoke about the quality of the devices.

“The tablets are perfect. They have met the required standards. We have no issues with GeoTech,” Raymond-Hunter said.

It was disclosed that e-Learning is to seek a new supplier for the tablets.

When asked if another company was in line to get the new deal, Wedderburn declined to answer.

