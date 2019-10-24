Illegal gun and ammunition seized in Point Hill, man charged

Detectives assigned to the St Catherine North Police Division seized a .38 revolver containing 5 five .38 cartridges in Point Hill district on Wednesday.

Forty-four-year-old Rohan Whittingham of Point Hill district was arrested and charged.

The Spanish Town Police are that about 10:15 a.m., a team was conducting operations at a premises when the firearm and ammunition were found.

Whittingham was subsequently taken into custody.

