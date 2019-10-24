Jamaica moves up four places in Doing Business Rankings

Jamaica has moved up in the World Bank’s Doing Business Report Rankings.

In the 2020 Report, released today, Jamaica is ranked at 71 out of 190 countries, moving up four places from its 75 position of 2019.

The country received a score of 69.7%.

Jamaica had previously fallen in the rankings for three consecutive years.

The island’s best ranking is in the category of starting a business, while Jamaica’s worse ranking is in trading across borders.

The report, in part, noted that Jamaica made starting a business faster by reinstating next-day service for company incorporation, streamlining internal procedures and enabling the Companies Office of Jamaica to stamp the new company’s articles of incorporation at registration.

On the trade side, the document noted that Jamaica reduced the time for documentary compliance for importing by implementing a web-based customs data management platform, ASYCUDA World.

Here is a list of the rankings:

Starting a business - 6

Dealing with construction permits -70

Getting electricity - 120

Registering property - 85

Getting credit- 15

Protecting minority investors - 61

Paying taxes - 124

Trading across borders -136

Enforcing contracts - 119

Resolving insolvency -34

