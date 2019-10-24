Newborn retrieved from pit latrine in St Mary

Carl Gilchrist, Gleaner Writer

A newborn was discovered in a pit latrine in Cox Piece, St Mary this morning and later brought to the Gayle Health Centre in the parish.

He was later transferred to the St Ann’s Bay Regional Hospital.

The infant is said to be in a stable condition.

Health personnel indicated that based on the state of the infant, it appears the mother gave birth last night and then dumped the baby into the latrine.

Residents reported that sometime between 7:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. Wednesday night they heard crying coming from the latrine and went to investigate.

It was then that they made the startling discovery.

However, they were not able to retrieve the infant until this morning.

The police were subsequently alerted and a probe launched.

