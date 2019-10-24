Police appeal for motorist in HWT hit-and-run crash to surrender

The Half-Way-Tree Police are appealing to the driver of the taxi that mowed down two pedestrians in the St Andrew capital yesterday to surrender.

The incident was captured on closed-circuit television.

The victims remain hospitalised in serious condition.

After mowing down the people on Eastwood Park Road, the driver abandoned the taxi and fled the scene.

The police say they have visited both victims in hospital.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.