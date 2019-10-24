Spanish company gets US$524,000 contract for Kingston redevelopment plan

The Government will be spending more than US$500,000 to get a plan from an overseas company on how to redevelop sections of downtown Kingston.

In a Ministry Paper tabled in Parliament Tuesday, the Andrew Holness-led administration disclosed that cabinet approved a contract in the amount of US$524,719.44 to Spanish company Investigación y Control de Calidad (INCOSA) in a joint venture with Servicios Integrales de Contración e Intermediación (SICI) DOMINUS S.L to undertake the exercise.

It was explained that the company is tasked with the preparation of an implementation plan for the redevelopment of the market and commercial district of downtown Kingston.

INCOSA, on its website, describes the firm as a consulting and services company with an extensive and diverse array of services in the sectors of building and infrastructures for civil engineering, energy, and industry.

Cabinet noted that the revitalisation of downtown Kingston is a priority of the Government, adding that a Downtown Kingston and Port Royal Redevelopment Plan was prepared in 2013.

