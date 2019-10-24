St Catherine labourer charged following robbery

A St Catherine labourer who along with other men attempted to rob a business establishment on Darlington Drive in Old Harbour has been charged.

Twenty-five-year-old, Keemo Grant, of Burke Road, Old Harbour, was charged on Tuesday with shooting with intent, illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.

The police say Grant was taken into custody on Saturday, October 12 and was positively identified and subsequently charged.

A court date is to be set.

The police report that about 2:30 p.m., on Sunday, September 1 armed men went to the business establishment where they allegedly pulled their weapons and attacked the owner.

The businessman, who is a licensed firearm holder, challenged the men.

A shootout ensued during which one of the gunmen was shot, resulting in his death.

Grant and another man allegedly escaped in the area.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.