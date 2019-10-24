Taxi group blames company drivers for deadly crashes

The Transport Operators Development Sustainable Services is contending that Jamaica could see far fewer fatal crashes if more companies with large fleets engage their drivers in proper road safety education.

According to President Egeton Newman, many road deaths involve employees of major companies.

“Do more to save lives on our roads,” Newman appealed to corporate giants in a statement to the media.

There are no statistics to support his assertion.

Data provided by the Road Safety Unit indicate that since the start of the year, five commercial drivers and six commercial passengers have been killed in crashes.

At the same time, five drivers of public passenger vehicles and 16 passengers were killed.

Meanwhile, Newman said many of the 343 road deaths since the start of the year were the result of indisciplined driving.

For the corresponding period last year, 295 people were killed in road traffic crashes.

The Road Safety Unit has said vulnerable road users such as motorcyclists, pedestrians, pedal cyclists and pillions, accounted for 64 per cent of the fatalities.

“We are appealing to drivers to cut their speed and look out for vulnerable road users,” said director of the Road Safety Unit, Kenute Hare.

The Road Safety Unit has predicted that road fatalities will increase by six per cent this year when compared with 2018 when 383 people were killed.

Safe driving tips:

1. Never overtake at a bend or a junction

2. Never drive in a manner that will prove offensive to other road users.

3. Always use seat belts and ensure that passengers use them too

Road Fatalities by Category:

Motorcyclists -106

Pedestrians - 82

Private motor car drivers - 52

Private motor car passengers - 39

Pedal cyclists -17

Pillion - 15

Public passenger vehicle passengers - 16

Public passenger vehicle drivers - 5

Commercial motor car passengers - 6

Commercial motor car drivers - 5

