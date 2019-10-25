Agriculture Ministry warns against conch fishing

The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries is reminding fisherfolk, traders and the general public that the conch season remains closed and those who violate the order will be penalised.

The close season runs from March 1, 2019, to January 31, 2020.

During the period, it is illegal for any person to catch queen conch and/or harvest any conch products as well as to sell, process or import conch meat and/or conch opercula.

All conch meat and conch opercula in the possession of any person after March 21, 2019, which have not been inspected and verified by the Fisheries Division, shall be seized and the person in possession shall be liable to prosecution and a fine or imprisonment in default of payment of such fine.

In light of recent reports of illegal conch fishing, the Ministry is sending a very firm, unequivocal appeal and warning to all those involved to desist from breaching the regulations and to help to safeguard the livelihood of thousands of Jamaicans.

It says failure to cooperate and abide by the law will result in the imposition of the heaviest possible sanctions under the law.

