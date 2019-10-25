Camp Road traffic to be impacted by pipe-laying works this weekend

The National Work Agency (NWA) is reporting that works will continue over this weekend to install sewer pipes along a section of Camp Road in St Andrew.

The works are being undertaken on behalf of the National Water Commission (NWC) as part of the ongoing Major Infrastructure Development Programme.

NWA Communication and Customer Services Manager, Stephen Shaw, says the excavation activities will be confined to the section of Camp Road between the existing JDF main gate and the Scouts Association of Jamaica headquarters.

Shaw explains that there are no plans to completely close the roadway.

However, the movement of traffic will be restricted intermittently. Fifty per cent of the sewer pipe installation works were achieved over the previous weekend.

This activity is scheduled to continue until mid-November.

To avoid delays motorists should use alternative routes including Heroes Circle, North and East Streets to travel to and from downtown Kingston.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.