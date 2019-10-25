Devotions light fire in Youthlink school tour

Youth empowerment in Jamaica’s schools is critical to sustainable development, a senior executive of Grace Foods has said.

Frank James, CEO of Grace Foods Domestic, has talked up the value of the Open to Purpose devotional school tour that is making stops at 20 high schools and primary schools across several parishes.

“When we affirm our children, we create a society defined by compassion, upliftment, and purposeful living,” James told The Gleaner.

Gospel artistes Rondell ‘Positive’ Allen and Dunamis have been a feature of the school visits, delivering high-energy performances and testimonies. Some of the highlights of the tour can be seen in The Gleaner’s Youthlink magazine, which is distributed to high schools islandwide.

“Each child will form part of the next generation of leaders in this country and the world and must know that their existence is ­valuable and needed to ­create a better society. That is the ­genesis of this tour,” said James. “I believed in and followed the purpose that God put on my life, and that’s why we’re here today – to help the youths do the same.”

The tour, which is traversing Kingston, St Andrew, St Catherine, St Thomas and Portland, ends on November 14 with a one-day youth entrepreneurship workshop at Jamaica College.

GraceKennedy, which has been rolling out its Grace Food Drink, is the main sponsor of the school tour, which sees the ‘I am Purpose’ team taking charge of devotions.