GeoTech seeks PM's intervention in e‐Learning Jamaica dispute

Technology company GeoTech Vision has written to Prime Minister Andrew Holness seeking his intervention in its impasse with e-Learning Jamaica Company, which has terminated its US$16 million contract to supply devices under the Tablets in Schools Project.

GeoTech also wants e‐Learning to be directed to withdraw the revocation and to return to the negotiating table.

The state-owned e-Learning issued the termination last month on the grounds that GeoTech did not meet the terms of the contract, a claim the company has rejected.

According to GeoTech, e‐Learning Jamaica has not provided any objective or independent evidence to support its claims, arguing that it stands by the quality of the devices.

According to GeoTech, e‐Learning Jamaica decided to end the contract without initiating informal negotiations, mediation or arbitration, which it says are among the terms set out in the agreement.

The company is suggesting that an independent body be set up to evaluate the devices.

“It makes no sense to have these 19,305 tablets locked up in a storage facility when they could be helping the students of Jamaica to achieve enhanced learning outcomes,” the letter read.

At a press conference on Wednesday, representatives of the company indicated that the firm stands to lose some $30 million dollars as a result of the contract being terminated.

“Should this panel find that the tablets are fit for purpose, we would ask that the Government of Jamaica override e‐Learning Jamaica’s attempts to terminate the contract and proceed to arrange for the distribution of the tablets as originally envisaged.

“We believe that this would avoid the waste of taxpayer funds, lead to a more rapid resolution of the impasse, and ultimately help deploy much‐needed technology into our schools.”

GeoTech says it is open to having the matter resolved without resorting to legal redress.

