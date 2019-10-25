Man shot and injured in Portland, attackers on the run

The police in Portland are searching for the attackers who shot and injured a man in the parish last night.

He remains in hospital.

The incident reportedly happened about 10:00 p.m. along a lane in the vicinity of the Musgrave Market in Port Antonio.

It is reported that the man was seen by an eyewitness running from the lane towards the police post located upstairs the Port Antonio Post Office, which borders Gideon Avenue and Harbour Street.

Police sources confirmed that at least eight loud explosions were heard shortly after 10:00 p.m., which sent persons running for cover.

