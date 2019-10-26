Conductor charged for allegedly robbing students at gunpoint

A man who allegedly robbed three students at gunpoint in St Ann earlier this month has been arrested and charged by the police.

The police say Marlon Cunningham, a 21-year-old bus conductor, of Cave Valley and York Castle Drive, in the parish, has been charged with illegal possession of firearm and robbery with aggravation.

Cunningham is scheduled to appear before the St Ann Parish Court on Monday.

According to the allegations, the students were held up at gunpoint about 7p.m. as they walked on a footpath in Browns Town, also in St Ann, on October 3.

The Brown’s Town Police say Cunningham was arrested during an operation on October 10.

According to the police, he was placed on an identification parade and was formally charged after he was pointed out by the students.

