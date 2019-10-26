Graduates show pride in certification

More than 350 participants in the Jamaica Centre for Tourism Innovation (JCTI) training/certification programme travlled from the nooks and crannies of Jamaica beaming with pride, smiles, and a feeling of purpose to the Montego Bay Convention Centre for their recent graduation ceremony.

Graduates were accompanied by their colleagues, family members, and friends – large throngs of whom were bussed to the western city by way of chartered transportation. Before the technocrats at the Ministry of Tourism realised it, the designated ballroom, as well as the foyer, was filled beyond capacity with a conservatively estimated 1,500-plus people in attendance.

Carol Rose-Brown and her team, who have been spearheading the JCTI training/certification programme at the Ministry of Tourism since its inception in 2017, were officially recognised for their sterling contribution in effectively executing the project.

LARGE ATTENDANCE

The applause grew louder, however, as the graduates collected their professional certificates of competence. This year’s graduation ceremony is the third of its kind since 2017, and just over 700 candidates participated in this year’s training exercise.

The objective of the programme forms part of a critical component of the Ministry of Tourism’s human capital-development strategy. It seeks to, in collaboration with international partners, provide professional training and certification to workers across various sectors in the tourism industry.

Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett told the gathering that the JCTI was on target to train 8,000 tourism workers over the next five years. He said that with improved skill sets, a trained and certified workforce would assist destination Jamaica to meet the growing demands of the industry in innovation and service.