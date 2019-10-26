Gun seized after robbery near Heroes Circle

The police seized a loaded firearm while chasing a man believed to have carried out a midday robbery in the Heroes Circle area in Kingston.

The Ruger revolver is one of two illegal firearms seized by the police on Thursday.

The Allman Town Police report that about 12:40p.m. a team responded to a robbery in the Heroes Circle area.

It’s reported that when the police arrived they saw a man fleeing the area and pursued him.

The police say during the chase an object, which turned out to be a gun loaded with six rounds of ammunition, fell from him.

The man escaped.

The other illegal firearm, a 9mm pistol with five rounds of ammunition, was found in a room during a search of premises in Retreat, Westmoreland.

The police say one man was taken into custody in connection with the weapon.

His name is being withheld pending further investigation.

