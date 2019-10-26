Road deaths approach 350

The number of persons killed on Jamaica’s roadways this year is closing in on the 350 mark with just over two months remaining.

A total of 346 persons have died in motor vehicle crashes since January 1, according to the latest report by the Road Safety Unit in the Ministry of Transport.

This represents a 17 per cent spike when compared with the 295 road deaths recorded for the corresponding period last year.

Jamaica recorded a total of 389 road deaths last year and the Road Safety Unit is now projecting that this number will increase by seven per cent this year.

The report by the Road Safety Unit show that there have been increased fatalities across several categories of road users, including children, the elderly, motorcyclists and pedestrians.

It shows that 107 motorcyclists have died in crashes this year, a 43 per cent jump when compared with the similar period last year and that 24 children have died on the roadways, 33 per cent more than for the corresponding period last year.

