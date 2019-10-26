Sections of Mountain View under curfew

Sections of the volatile Mountain View Avenue area are now under a curfew.

The curfew took effect yesterday amid fears of reprisals following the shooting of five people, one fatally, by gunmen who targeted a rival as he waited inside a doctor’s office in Vineyard Town on Wednesday.

The police say the curfew will remain in effect until 6p.m. on Monday.

The boundaries of the curfew are as follows:

NORTH: Along Deanery Drive from the intersection with Fourth Avenue to Mountain View Avenue;

EAST: Along Mountain View Avenue from the intersection with Deanery Drive to Langston Road;

SOUTH: Along Langston Road from the intersection with Mountain View Avenue to Fourth Avenue;

WEST: Along Fourth Avenue from the intersection with Langston Road to Deanery Drive.

During the hours of the curfew, persons are required to remain within their premises, unless authorised by the person in charge.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.