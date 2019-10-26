St Thomas farmers demand better roads

Farmers living in the Georgia community in St Thomas have joined the parish-wide appeal to the government for better roads in their area.

They explained that the deplorable condition of the thoroughfare they use to get their products to the market has caused them much loss over the last few years.

Charlton Brown, who explained that he has been farming in his home community for decades, described the road condition as an emergency that needs immediate attention, as it not only affects the time and cost of the transportation of their produce, but it also greatly impacts their productivity.

“Look pon the condition a we road in our community. We have a serious problem. Right now mi have one donkey and mi fraid fi walk with him pon the road with load and a nuh joke me a tell. The road, in a terrible condition and trust me, it has been very hard for us,” Brown said.

He appealed to Prime Minister Andrew Holness and Member of Parliament of western St Thomas James Robertson. “Please me a ask if unuh can sort out we road. We have a serious problem because we are in a farming community where it’s all about food security. The government say we should eat what we grow, but we can’t produce if we don’t have good road.”

Brown added: “We road dem in a terrible condition and it break me heart and lot of farmers’ heart because by the time we reach market, all of what we have spoil, mash up or bruise up because of the condition of the road. So we a ask if the powers that be can help we. Mr Prime Minister – trust me… it can’t work like how it a work here. We need urgent attention, and MP, we need you to do something about it too.”

Another farmer, Beverly Turner, told The Gleaner that she has a hard time getting her produce to the Morant Bay and Seaforth market where she sells.

According to her, “The taxi man dem say the road too bad and dem naw come up here. God bless the one and two of them who will carry you. Same way the children them have to walk very far to go get taxi for school. Them just not coming up here because of the condition of the place. We need the roads, man. It bad.”