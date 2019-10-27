HHG expo to boost small business sector - Shaw

Industry and commerce minister, Audley Shaw, says the Health, Home and Garden Expo (HHG) this weekend will provide a platform to further boost the island's small business sector.

In commending the organisers of the expo, Shaw said it is an emphasis of the government to provide support for the Micro, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (MSME) given its importance to driving economic growth.

"The platform created by the HHG Expo can serve as an inspiration to budding entrepreneurial minds to seek out niches for which they can start providing a service or product,” he added.

Shaw was delivering the keynote address at the opening of the 2019 staging of the event at the National Arena, Kingston on October 24.

The three-day family friendly event, from October 25 to 27, includes various booth displays, gardening and decorating workshops, health and wellness checks, artist village, cooking demonstrations, live entertainment and more.

"I am quite pleased that your team saw the need to help drive home the message of wellness and healthy living, given Jamaica’s quest, through the Ministry of Health and Wellness, for healthy lifestyles,” Shaw told the event's organisers.

