Record-breaking support for Pink Run

The 19th annual 5k Run/Walk saw a record-breaking turnout of more than 6,500 participants, a 20 per cent increase over the preceding year.

Henry Thomas and Arieta Martin came out as the overall respective winners in the male and female open run categories of the 2019 ICWI/Jamaica Reach To Recovery Pink Run this morning in New Kingston.

Thomas, of the UCT Steppas, said his victory and run was dedicated to persons affected by breast cancer.

“I came out to have some fun as I am just returning from the cross country run series in London but wanted to show my support for the cause because it is one that affects so many families,” he shared.

Martin also echoed Thomas’ sentiment about showing solidarity with breast cancer survivors.

“I am happy to have been a part of this run because it is has a special cause and I want to show support for women who have suffered because of breast cancer,” she shared.

The open run and walk categories are based on the best gun time and includes all registered runners and walkers. Thomas completed his race in 16:31 minutes, while Martin clocked a time of 21:03 minutes. Kirk Dawkins and Aron Tanui placed second and third in the male-run category with times of 16:41 and 17:10 minutes, respectively. The female-run category saw Elisabeth Mondon and Tianna Blake coming in second and third with their respective times being 21:13 and 23:28 minutes.

While the profits from the fundraising initiative are still being tallied, President of ICWI, title sponsor of the 5K is pleased with the overwhelming support seen this year.

“To say we are pleased with the overwhelming support received from our team members, volunteers, participants, sponsors and donors would be an understatement. Each year, we work harder to engage the public in the fight against breast cancer. This year’s staging is definitely a testament to the momentous efforts that have been invested by the team,” said Lalor.

One hundred per cent of the proceeds earned from the road race are donated to the Jamaica Reach To Recovery. The Jamaica Reach To Recovery is the breast cancer support arm of the Jamaica Cancer Society. They provide financial, emotional and psychological support to patients and survivors. The organisation also provides financial support to persons diagnosed with breast cancer who are unable to afford treatment.

“The growth experienced by the Pink Run in the last five years since ICWI has come on board has been tremendous. I would like to thank the ICWI team for its support at every level. The Jamaica Reach To Recovery is committed to its mandate and we are looking forward to broadening our reach based on the increased support we garner each year,” said a delighted Graham.

The sponsors of this year’s ICWI/Jamaica Reach To Recovery Pink Run are RJR Gleaner Communications Group, LASCO, National Commercial Bank, Toyota Jamaica, Jamaica Observer, TankWeld, Chas E. Ramson, Restaurants of Jamaica, Massy Distribution (Banana Boat), Starlight Production, Jamaica Civil Aviation Authority, Epican Jamaica, National Outdoor Advertising/iPrint, Lithographic Printers, Proven Wealth, Manpower and Maintenance Service, CIBC First Caribbean International Bank, Rizzen Brand Consultancy, Flow Jamaica, Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation, Jamaica Producers Group, Hawkeye Electronic Security, Pure National, Minott Equipment and Chemicals, Tile City and Home Centre, Sleek Jamaica, Caribbean Producers, Salada Foods Jamaica, Touchline Industries, Massy Distribution, Select Brands, Centerfield, Kingston Industrial Garage and Pink Lemonade Foundation.

Persons who are interested in donating to the ongoing fight against breast cancer may lodge funds to ‘Jamaica Reach to Recovery’. Account Number: 371882545 at any National Commercial Bank (Branch: Matilda's Corner; Account Type: Current Account).