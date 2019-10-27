Religion & Culture | Interfaith dialogue, the Bible, gay rights, Creation vs Evolution - The Martin Schade interview

During my brief stay in Kingston in September, I met with Dr Martin Schade. Our lively conversation spanned many a subject related to society and religion.

Dr Schade is a philosopher and theologian. Of American parentage, he was born in Tokyo, Japan. He came to Jamaica in 1982. He has since become a proud naturalised Jamaican. Martin has lectured at St Michael’s Seminary/Theological College, United Theological College and The University of the West Indies (Mona). He is an associate professor in the Faculty of Education and Liberal Studies at the University of Technology, Jamaica. He teaches Philosophy, Ethics, Psychology, Human Sexuality and Comparative Religions. He is the author of the critically acclaimed Incarnation: A Harmony of One Love in the Totality of Reality. He also serves as the general secretary for the Jamaica Council for Interfaith Fellowship.

Here are excerpts of my interview.

The Bible

If you view the Bible as handwritten from God and steadfastly hold a literal interpretation, then we have problems.

If you see the scriptures as a book of inspiration, faith and a people’s relationship with God, as the journey of a people towards deeper understanding of the divine, then we have a healthier take of religion and interfaith dialogue.

Creation vs Evolution

There is no contradiction in evolution and creationism. They ably complement each other. The world was created in an evolutionary way, its unfolding framed in the symbolism of ‘six days’. Evolution above all else magnifies the greatness and glory of God.

God

Pastors and clerics must re-examine their teachings of the anthropomorphic god and teach the Word as a development of our relationship with God. God is infinite, the ultimate unifier of all. God is the motivating factor for good; that is our common objective.

Education and Critical Thinking

Our Jamaican system selects students and ‘educates’ them to pass an exam… . We have stifled the curiosity of wanting to learn and have placed young Jamaicans into an educational system in which a fertile mind cannot critically express himself or herself.

If Jamaica wants to move forward, all our schools, at every stage of education, must be student-centred, with critical thinking and service orientation within their philosophy and method of education.

It is only through critical thinking that we are tolerant and objective. Dialectical reasoning proves that we see God in different ways. Without that faculty, we are faced with the dangers of dogma. We must introduce, promote and advance critical thinking in our social institutions. The vast majority of ‘education’ is to regurgitate information. Learning in the archaic system is merely memorising. We must restructure our entire education system towards a student-centred process of evaluating success in a more creative manner.

Gay Rights

While the environment and violence against women were the primary themes at 10th World Conference of Religions for Peace in Landau, Germany, I took the opportunity to raise the question of LGBT rights and how they can be advanced through education.

Conversion or Reparative Therapy for homosexuals is wrong. People may think that they have been converted but they are not. You can redirect from homosexual behaviours or dilute tendencies towards homosexual attraction but it does not mean that you are converted. It is no different to the alcoholic that, through therapy, decides not to drink, but it does not mean that he is cured of alcoholism. You can change thinking and change behaviour but never the orientation. Sexual orientation is not evil because it is not a choice. Sexuality is very complex and conversion therapy or anti-gay rhetoric does not address this fact. Homophobia continues to be a huge problem and has no place in an enlightened society.

Interfaith Dialogue

It was at the recently concluded ‘Religions for Peace’ conference that I experienced the transformative essence of religion. I saw hope and the conditions of possibilities for humanity. Religion has been divisive and destructive but it is through religion and dialogue among people of faith that matter and spirit can be united. There is an intrinsic value in religion that is oftentimes overlooked. We must look beyond the mundane and the commercialism of utilitarian thinking and explore the essence of life and being. This leads us to ethical and moral issues.

Original sin

We are born (intrinsically) good. It is our freedom and the choices we are afforded that engenders evil.

Proselytising (Converting others)

We should share what is beautiful about our religion without attempting to convert others. Listening to others while sharing our own faith is always healthy.

