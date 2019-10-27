St George’s College Old Boys honour three with Gladstone Wilson Award

Four hundred Georgians, friends, family and associates gathered earlier this month at the Spanish Court Hotel in New Kingston to celebrate three St George’s College old boys who have distinguished themselves by making sterling contributions to the Old Boys Association, the school and the wider society.

During the 13th staging of the biennial event, on October 18, accolades were showered on honourees Michael Chuck of the Class of 1969, David Anthony Wong of the Class of 1957, and Wayne Wray of the Class of 1978.

Classmates Charles Williams, Paul Bitter and Lawrence Heffes recognised each in citations which outlined their values of excellence, humility and service to St Georges College and others in the communities where they live and work.

The awards function marked another event in the school’s 170th year of existence, being celebrated under the theme ‘Living the Legacy, Impacting Lives; 170 Years and Counting’.

Classes of 1959, 1964, 1969, 1978 and others reunited to celebrate the honourees and the school that gave them so much, and in turn made their respective financial contributions on the night to the school’s endowment fund and student welfare fund.

The banquet culminated with Ian Telfer, president of the St George’s College Old Boys Association (Jamaica), making a presentation of $1 million towards the refurbishing of the school’s biology lab to principal Margaret Campbell from the net proceeds of the banquet.