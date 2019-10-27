We all should heal

As we close the series, let us take a moment to contemplate all we have learnt:

1. God is a healing God. He is Jehovah Rapha – the God who heals.

2. God’s will is to heal us. There is nothing in the scriptures that represents a resistance to God’s healing. Everyone who came to Jesus was healed.

3. God can give it, but we have to play our part in receiving it. This can happen when we remove the blockages to prevent healing like unconfessed sin and unforgiveness. Our last lesson is that in the Kingdom of God, we must not only be recipients of the blessing of healing, but God’s plan is that we should also be transmitters of that same blessing. We should now prepare to:

STEP OUT AND MINISTER HEALING TO THOSE AROUND YOU

“Very truly I tell you, whoever believes in me will do the works I have been doing, and they will do even greater things than these, because I am going to the Father. And I will do whatever you ask in my name, so that the Father may be glorified in the Son.” John 14:12-13 (NIV)As a disciple of Christ, the Bible promises that God has set things in place for us to do greater works than Jesus.

This includes healing and extends to everything else that Jesus did. The “whatever” in John 14:13 is like a blank cheque. God wants us to ask for the greater things and do greater things. But it cannot just be asking based on every whim and fancy, where we use his name and automatically receive. The phrase ‘in my name’ means in the nature and character of God.

A primary thing to note about the character of Jesus, is His obedience to the Father and intimacy with Him.

When Jesus was on the Earth, He did what the Father told Him to do. For us to do greater works, we must also follow in His footsteps and obey wholeheartedly. As a result of this obedience, Jesus promises: “… I will ask the Father, and He will give you another advocate to help you and be with you forever … He lives with you and will be in you.” John 14:16 and 17b NIV. When you are obedient, you will experience God’s continuous, intimate presence in your life. You can’t get closer than that. This is what Jesus had with the Father.

When we live in obedience and intimacy, this sets us up to walk in a different level of visitation and revelation.

“Whoever has my commands and keeps them is the one who loves me. The one who loves me will be loved by my Father, and I too will love them and show myself to them.” John 14:21 NIV. This is a whole different level of existence. When you live in that place of divine revelation, God starts to show you things, including when and how He wants to heal. In this way, we can freely be God’s agent of healing in this land. All we have to do is the four R’s.

1. Rely on the Holy Spirit, the Advocate. He is here to teach us all things (John 14:26)

2. Rest in and receive the peace of Christ (John 14: 27)

3. Remain in Christ and in His love. When you do, you will bear much fruit. (John 15:5-6)

4. Rejoice because it is to the Father’s glory that you bear much fruit. (John 15:8).

As we rely on the Holy Spirit, the Healer, to teach us how to heal, we can rest reassured of His desire to heal us and those around us. In this place of rest, we will bear much fruit, which is the manifestation of the power and glory of God that gives us the ability to heal as Jesus did.