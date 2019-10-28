Green calls for more investments in R&D in local cannabis industry

State Minister in the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Floyd Green, is calling for more investments to be made in the area of research and development in the local cannabis industry.

Addressing the official opening of Doc’s Place Wellness Centre and Apollon Formularies Jamaica in Negril, Westmoreland, Friday, Green noted that “this is where we need to go in developing our strains to see the benefits of ganja”.

“We want to encourage more investors to look at this end of the industry. Yes, we want to see more dispensaries. Yes, we want to see herb houses, but we need to make our international mark on research and development,” he said.

Data indicates that cannabis companies with industry-leading research and development teams are not only in the best position to advance their collective understanding of the many therapeutic uses of cannabis, but are able to design and produce innovative cannabis products, which sets them apart from their competition.

Meanwhile, Green pointed out that proactive steps are being taken to fast-track the licence-approval process by the Cannabis Licensing Authority.

“We really want to be able to say that it really should take you a maximum of six months to get your licence in Jamaica,” he said.

Green pointed out that the CLA has, as of September 30, granted 47 licences with an additional 12 licences to be approved and a number of conditional licences for finalisation.

Apollon Formularies Jamaica specialises in the legal production of medical cannabis-based pharmaceuticals products.

Through Doc’s Place Wellness Centre, Apollon is able to facilitate the treatment of patients living on the island, as well as international patients travelling to Jamaica,

Green urged President of Apollon, Dr Stephen Barnhill, to consider expanding the operations of his business into other parishes.

