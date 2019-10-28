One of three teens who escaped from Barrett Town Police lock-up recaptured

The St James Police have recaptured the 17-year-old boy who escaped from the Barrett Town Police lock-up on Friday.

The police say he was accosted about 7:25 p.m. on Saturday, October 26 along the Barnett Street main road in the parish.

The juvenile was facing charges of illegal possession of firearm and possession of identity information before he escaped.

He will now face an additional charge of escaping custody.

Meanwhile, police are continuing their search for two other juveniles – aged 16 and 13 – who also escaped custody along with Stewart.

Reports are that about 5:30 p.m., the three teens cut the padlocks of a grille at the lock-up and escaped.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the other two escapees is being asked to contact the Barrett Town Police at 876-953-7899, Crime Stop at 311 or the police 119 emergency number.

