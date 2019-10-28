St Ann conductor who robbed students charged

A man accused of robbing three students at gunpoint is scheduled to appear before the St Ann Parish Court today.

Marlon Cunningham, 21, a conductor of Cave Valley and York Castle Drive in the parish, was charged on Thursday with robbery with aggravation and illegal possession of firearm.

The police report that the students were walking along a footpath in Brown’s Town about 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 3 when they were held up at gunpoint and robbed.

A report was made and an investigation launched.

Cunningham was arrested during a police operation on October 10.

He was then placed on an identification parade and was subsequently charged after he was pointed out by the complainants.

