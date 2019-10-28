Unmanned garbage truck crashes then overturns fatally crushing schoolboy

A schoolboy has been killed and a woman injured after an unmanned garbage truck crashed at the gate of the Clan Carthy Primary School in Kingston this afternoon.

The incident happened shortly before 5 o’clock.

Security guard Noel Jenkins told The Gleaner’s Ricardo Makyn that he heard the truck revving as it raced towards the school gate.

Jenkins said, he immediately got out of the way, then he saw the truck crashing into an unmanned taxi before it overturned crushing the schoolboy.

WATCH: Garbage truck overturns, killing student

The incident has left Clan Carthy staff and students shaken.

The National Solid Waste Management Authority's executive director Audley Gordon told RJR's Beyond the Headlines that the truck does not belong to the agency and was not contracted by the body either.

