Amendments to public bodies’ regulations to be tabled by end of November

Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Dr Nigel Clarke, says proposed amendments to regulations intended to bolster the governance framework for public bodies will be tabled in Parliament by the end of November.

Clarke indicated that the Government is in the “final stages” of work to develop the amended regulations.

He was addressing the opening ceremony for the 44th Meeting of the Standing Committee of Caribbean Statisticians (SCCS) at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston on Monday.

Clarke reiterated that the amendments aim to ensure, among other things, that a minimum of one-third of public bodies’ Board members are carried over from one political administration to the next, in the event of a change in the country’s leadership.

This, he noted, is “crucially important” for consistency across administrations and institutions”.

“The ability of any government to exert undue pressure on public bodies that carry out important work would be muted by such measures,” he said.

Additionally, Clarke said the regulations will ensure that Board appointees meet minimum predetermined criteria.

“By predetermined qualifications, what we mean is that everyone who is appointed to a public Board will come from a pool of persons whose qualifications, or lack thereof, have been verified. So [those would be] persons who have gone through some amount of diligence,” he noted.

Clarke said that in so doing, “Jamaica will simply be replicating what happens elsewhere in the world”.

The three-day SCCS meeting, which concludes October 30, is being held under the theme ‘Building Resilience of the Caribbean Community’.

It is being jointly hosted by CARICOM and the Statistical Institute of Jamaica (STATIN).

Representatives from approximately 16 Caribbean countries and regional and multilateral agencies are attending.

These include the Caribbean Development Bank, Inter-American Development Bank, Caribbean Regional Technical Assistance Centre, World Bank, and the United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean.

