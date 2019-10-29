Another St James teen escapee in custody

St James police have taken a second teen into custody in connection with the jailbreak at the Barrett Town Police lock-up in the parish.

They say the 13-year-old boy was handed over to the police by an attorney-at-law on Monday.

A 17-year-old teen boy who also escaped was recaptured on Saturday.

The police say the search continues for a 16-year-old boy who also escaped.

The police had reported that about 5:30 p.m. on Friday, October 25 the three teens cut the padlocks of a grille at the lock-up and escaped.

A manhunt was subsequently launched.

