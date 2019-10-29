Castle gets renovated community centre

Despite the inclement weather, a team from the Culture, Health, Arts, Sports, and Education (CHASE) Fund, along with a government minister and other stakeholders, last Saturday declared the newly rehabilitated Castle Community centre in Portland, which was ravaged by hurricane, officially opened.

The community centre fell into a state of disrepair following the passage of hurricane Gilbert in 1988.

Guest speaker at the function, Larry Robertson, who was also one of the voices that sought assistance for the community centre over the years, told the audience that it was the efforts of government minister Daryl Vaz that paved the way for the rehabilitation of the centre.

“This was an effort for the community of Castle and its residents, and not politics,” said Robertson, who is a former Parish Disaster Committee president and a renowned People’s National Party political activist.

He added: “When Gilbert (referring to Aubrey Mason a member of the Priestman’s River community group) had that problem and they had a roadblock, I said to him, because it had to do with community development, go to Mr Vaz and he will help you. And I think we should give Mr Vaz a round of applause.”

“As a matter of fact, I think he (Vaz) has made more contribution to the Parish Development Committee than our past member of parliament. I am telling you that, that a facts,” Robertson stated.

Hilary Coulton, public relations and administrative manager of the CHASE Fund, applauded the Priestman’s River Citizens Benevolent Society for putting in place the management structure to oversee, maintain, and continue the good work of preserving the building and to also manage its operations.

“We envision for this community centre a place that is more than just gathering for entertainment,” said Coulton.

She added: “It’s such a contradiction that the more technologically advanced we become, is the more isolated some people become. And it really underscores the continued relevance of facilities like this. You as community members have to ensure that it is beyond what it was intended to move it further.

‘A place where classes and workshops can be held; a place where community interest takes precedence over individual interests; an environment which will provide high-quality opportunities for exploration of the creative arts; a space for personal enrichment and community connection; a place to nurture friendship and understanding. And so, on behalf of the CHASE Fund, I wish you the very best as you continue to empower your community.”

Vaz’s PLEDGE

And for her part, East Portland Member of Parliament (MP) Annmarie Vaz, who pledged $50,000 towards the completion of the centre, noted that it represents the best of what it is to be a Jamaican. She pointed out that the people of Portland have always worked together to get things done and for dreams to come true.

Minister Vaz, who is also MP for West Portland, spoke about the importance of preserving the facility and urged residents to ensure that an oversight committee is formed to handle the day-to-day operations, which would guarantee the survival of the community centre.

“This is something that you have gotten and you are very, very fortunate, “ said Vaz.

“So you work together with your MP, your councillor, and your community groups, to make sure that this remain. Because I can tell you, CHASE won’t be coming back.