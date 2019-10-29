Free medical care at UHWI for children under 12

The Ministry of Health & Wellness is reporting that effective immediately, parents of children 12 years and younger can access free medical care at the University Hospital of the West Indies.

The Ministry says children with any illness can be taken to the University Hospital, seen and treated by the medical team there.

It says the arrangement is part of the Ministry’s continued response to the increase in viral illnesses and consequent overcrowding at hospitals, usually seen this time of year including at the Bustamante Hospital for Children.

“Children and the elderly are among the most vulnerable groups especially at this time, as the country continues to battle with the increase in dengue cases, and as the flu and gastro seasons intensify,” Chief Medical Officer, Dr Jacquiline Bisasor McKenzie said.

Jamaicans are reminded to only take paracetamol and to visit the nearest health centre if the illness goes beyond three days.

Bisasor McKenzie also noted that “currently, there are approximately 20 health centres across the island, which have extended opening hours, some up to 10:00 p.m. We encourage persons to visit their health centre as needed and allow the health professional to decide if treatment is needed beyond primary care.”

