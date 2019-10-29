Krystal Tomlinson to represent PNP in West Rural St Andrew

The Executive Committee of the People’s National Party (PNP) last night approved the recommendation from the West Rural St Andrew Constituency Committee that People’s National Party Youth Organization (PNPYO) President Krystal Tomlinson be named the candidate for the next general election.

In a statement, the party outlined that West Rural St Andrew is an ‘unrecognised’ constituency and is not eligible to elect a candidate but may make a recommendation in accordance with its constitution.

PNP General Secretary Julian Robinson said the constituency conducted an evaluation exercise, involving a number of aspirants, and made the recommendation for Tomlinson.

According to the party, Tomlinson faced the PNP’s Integrity Commission before she got the nod of approval from the executive body.

Tomlinson is a communicator and author and serves as head of New Media for the PNP.

West Rural St Andrew is currently represented by the Jamaica Labour Party's Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn.

