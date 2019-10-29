Men implicated in HWT hit-and-run charged

The man who was taken into custody after mowing down two pedestrians on Eastwood Park Road, St Andrew last week has been charged.

The police say Chad Ingram, who was operating the vehicle at the time of the incident, was charged on Saturday with dangerous driving, no PPV insurance coverage, operating contrary to his drivers license, not stopping at the scene of the accident and failing to report an accident within 24 hours.

Further, the employed driver of the vehicle, George Malcolm, was also charged by police detectives with aiding and abetting the first three offences.

Both men are to appear in court on Wednesday, October 30.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.