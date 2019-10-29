Traffic delays along Bog Walk Gorge, Camp Road

The National Work Agency (NWA) is reporting that a truck transporting feed has overturned along a section of the road through the Bog Walk Gorge in St Catherine.

The agency says the police are currently directing the heavy build-up of traffic caused by the accident.

NWA’s Communication and Customer Services Manager, Stephen Shaw, says motorists are now experiencing delays when approaching the Dam Head community.

While the roadway has not been closed, the NWA is advising motorists to use alternative routes where they still can.

The North/South Highway, the Sligoville roadway to Bog Walk and St. John’s Road through Barry are options.

Meanwhile, the NWA says efforts to retrieve a piece of heavy equipment which overturned in a pipe trench along Camp Road in the vicinity of the Jamaica Defence Force’s Up Park Camp earlier today may result in delays for motorists later this evening.

The agency says the operation to retrieve the equipment with a crane is expected to commence at 6:00 p.m.

Motorists who normally use Camp Road to get to and from downtown Kingston should use the alternative routes by way of Marescaux Road, Heroes Circle, North and East Streets.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.