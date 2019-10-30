$2.6 million worth of ganja seized at sea in Westmoreland, two charged

Two men allegedly held with $2.6 million worth of ganja after their vessel was intercepted by the Jamaica Defence Force coastguard off the coast of Negril, Westmoreland are scheduled to appear in the Parish Court today.

Taxi operator 36-year-old Shamar Hamilton, of Smithfield in Westmoreland and 32-year-old Perry Denmark of Runaway Bay in St Ann are charged with possession of ganja, dealing in ganja, taking steps preparatory to export ganja, conspiracy and use of conveyance.

The police report that about 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 22 the vessel was searched and approximately 650 pounds of compressed ganja were found on board.

According to the police, the drug has an estimated street value of $2.6 million.

Hamilton and Denmark were arrested and charged.

