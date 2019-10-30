Clarendon man charged following fatal domestic dispute

The May Pen Police charged a man in connection with the death of 18-year-old Demoy Watson of Iron Gate district in Clarendon following a domestic dispute.

Charged with murder is 34-year-old Heron McFarlane, a farmer of the above mentioned address.

It is reported that on Thursday, October 17 both men had a dispute when Watson reportedly used a machete to inflict wounds to McFarlane.

It is alleged that McFarlane subsequently used a stone to hit Watson in the head.

The police were summoned and Watson was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A court date for McFarlane will be announced at a later date.

