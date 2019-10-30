Cocaine valued at $2 million seized at NMIA, man arrested

The Narcotics Police arrested a British man at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston for breaches of the Dangerous Drugs Act on Monday.

The police say he checked in to board an outgoing flight to London about 7:00 p.m. when he was searched and approximately four pounds of cocaine was found in his possession.

They say the illicit drug has an estimated street value of $2 million.

The identity of the man is being withheld pending further investigations.

