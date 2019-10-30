Gas prices up $0.67, diesel up $0.18

Gas prices are to go up by $0.67 on Thursday.

The state-owned oil refinery, Petrojam, says E-10 87 will sell for $128.48 per litre and a litre of E-10 90 will sell for $131.31.

Automotive diesel oil will go up by $0.18 per litre to sell for $136.92.

The price of Kerosene will move up by $0.84 to sell for $116.43.

In the meantime, propane cooking gas will go up by $0.18 to sell for $41.48, while butane will go down by $1.20 to sell for $45.57 per litre.

Retailers will add their mark-ups to the announced prices.

