Illegal gun recovered in Westmoreland stop and search

The Westmoreland Police seized a Glock pistol and one round of ammunition on Tuesday.

One man was taken into custody in connection with the seizure.

The Negril Police report that about 7:30 a.m. a team was conducting an operation in the area when a vehicle was stopped and search and the firearm found.

The identity of the man taken into custody is being withheld pending further investigations.

