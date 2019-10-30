News Briefs

DPP appoints senior counsel to prosecute gun heist case

Western Bureau:

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Paula Llewellyn says a senior Crown Counsel from her office has been assigned to the case involving clerk of the court Tara Morgan and her parents, Courtney Morgan and Pauline Smith, who charged in connection with an incident in which 19 guns were stolen from their Montego Bay-based security company.

In a media release yesterday, the DPP said the move was necessary “in light of the fact that Ms Morgan would have been a part of the administration of the parish courts".

The trio, who are the director of a security firm located in Montego Bay, were charged with several offences, including negligent loss of firearms and operating a private security entity without being the holder of a valid licence. They were offered bail in the collective sum of $800,000 and instructed to surrender their travel documents in the St James Parish Court on Monday.

The location where the guns were stolen from was reportedly broken into between Labour Day and the following day.

Cabbie charged for hitting pedestrians on sidewalk

The taxi operator who was taken into police custody after two pedestrians were mowed down on Eastwood Park Road in St Andrew on October 23 has been charged.

Chad Ingram, who was reportedly behind the wheel at the time of the incident, has been charged with dangerous driving, no PPV insurance coverage, operating contrary to his driver's licence, not stopping at the scene of the accident, and failing to report an accident within 24 hours.

The employed driver of the vehicle, George Malcolm, was also charged by police detectives with aiding and abetting the first three offences.

Both men are to appear in court on Wednesday, October 30.